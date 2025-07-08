Hyderabad: Fatima Owaisi College Built on Lake FTL, But Halts Demolition for This Reason: HYDRAA

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has not yet served a final demolition notice to the Fatima Owaisi Educational Campus, despite confirming that the institution is built on the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Salkam Cheruvu in Chandrayangutta. The revelation was made by HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath during an audio session on X Spaces hosted by the Telangana Government’s Fact Check Initiative.

College Found Within FTL of Salkam Cheruvu

Speaking during the live interaction, Commissioner Ranganath stated that preliminary investigations and official documents confirm that the Fatima Owaisi Educational Campus is constructed within the lake’s FTL zone.

“According to the preliminary investigation and documents at hand, it is proved that the college is, in fact, on the FTL of Salkam Cheruvu. The final notification is still pending,” he said.

Social Impact of the College Delaying Action

Despite the findings, HYDRAA has held back from initiating demolition proceedings due to the institution’s significant social contribution.

“We may not see the party, but we see the social dimension,” said Ranganath. “The college built by Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi educates over 10,000 poor Muslim students, from KG to PG. Many of them study free of cost. That is why we are still awaiting the final notification.”

The educational campus is run by the Salar-E-Millat Educational Trust and provides education up to the intermediate level.

HYDRAA’s Broader Mission and Legal Backing

Since its formation on July 19, 2024, HYDRAA has taken action against illegal encroachments on lakes, roads, and public lands across Hyderabad. Commissioner Ranganath highlighted that their operations are legally backed by a Supreme Court ruling delivered by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai, which permits demolitions of unauthorized structures on water bodies and other protected zones without issuing prior notices.

Owaisi Family’s Opposition to Demolition Drive

The AIMIM leadership, particularly floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, has been vocally critical of HYDRAA’s demolition campaigns. In August 2024, he raised the issue in the Telangana Legislative Assembly, warning the government against targeting institutions serving the public.

“Please attack me with swords and guns, but do not destroy the good work being done by me,” Akbaruddin had said at the time.

Major Recoveries and Impact of HYDRAA’s Operations

Ranganath also emphasized HYDRAA’s achievements, stating that properties worth thousands of crores have been reclaimed.

At Bum-Rukn-ud-Dowla Lake , assets worth over ₹1,000 crore were recovered.

, assets worth over were recovered. In Chandrayangutta, nearly ₹30 crore worth of encroachments were removed.

He added that high-profile demolitions such as those at N-Convention and Gandipet have raised public awareness about FTL and buffer zone norms.

HYDRAA’s Detailed Demolition Process

Explaining HYDRAA’s method of action, Ranganath said that every demolition is preceded by a thorough verification process, including document checks, ground inspections, and public hearings.

“In the meeting, we discuss and inspect everything in detail, with our inspector presenting their findings. After coming to a final understanding, we take action,” he explained.

Awaiting Final Decision on Fatima Owaisi College

While the agency has not ruled out demolition, the final call remains pending, given the educational and humanitarian role the campus plays in the community. The decision is expected to be taken after a formal notification is issued in the coming weeks.