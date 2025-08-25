Fatima Sana Khan, Vijay Varma gives retro vibes in Manish Malhotra’s “Gustaakh Ishq” teaser

Mumbai: Bollywood ace designer Manish Malhotra is all pepped to debut as a producer. The actor took to his social media announcing the same on 24th of August. Titled as “Gustaakh Ishq”, the teaser of the movie is out today, and it gives classy, retro and romantic vibes.

The poster that was also revealed today, features Naseeruddin Shah, Fatima Sana Khan and Vijay Varma. While Vijay and Fatima are seen looking into each other’s eyes with a lot of love, Naseeruddin Shah is seen smiling holding a cat in his hands.

The teaser gives major retro romance vibes, while the set-up gives a complete vintage feel! It features the background song ‘Uljalool Ishq’, which symbolizes irrational or obsessive love.

The movie will be produced under Manish’s production banner known as Stage5 Production. Set in the bylanes of Purani Dilli (Old Delhi) and the fading kothis (vintage houses) of Punjab, “Gustaakh Ishq” is a love story of passion and unspoken desire, drawing from a world where architecture holds memory and music carries longing.

The film is directed by Vibhu Puri with music by Vishal Bhardwaj, lyrics by Gulzar, sound by Resul Pookutty and cinematography by Manush Nandan.It stars actors from veteran Naseeruddin Shah to the deft Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi.

Talking about venturing into Bollywood as a producer, Manish Malhotra said, “My love for cinema began in childhood. The silver screen was my doorway to the world..watching colours, clothes, music, and lifestyles unfold in cinema halls shaped my imagination and inspired me to become a designer. Today, stepping into film production feels like my way of giving back to the medium that has given me everything.

With Stage5 Production, the journey ahead is about embracing the unexpected; through stories, genres, and films that continue to surprise and inspire.” Produced with his brother Dinesh Malhotra, “Gustaakh Ishq” marks a new chapter for Manish Malhotra one that looks back at the magic of classic storytelling while stepping into the future of Indian cinema. The movie is slated for, November 2025 release.