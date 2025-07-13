Fatima Sana Shaikh opens up about changing societal perceptions of marriage after 30

Mumbai: Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, known for her breakout role in Dangal, has shared her perspective on how societal expectations around marriage for women over 30 are gradually shifting in today’s evolving world.

Changing Views on Marriage and Relationships

Fatima spoke candidly about how taboos around unmarried women still exist, but the intensity of societal pressure has decreased over time. She acknowledged that people still talk about women who are single past a certain age, but the meaning of relationships has evolved.

Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia redefines glamour with her bold take on layering

“It happens, but it’s less, I think. Earlier, it used to be more prominent. Now, relationships have changed, the meanings of relationships have changed. A lot more people are okay to be alone or they are concentrating on different things. So, society is accepting that.”

According to her, career focus, individuality, and the choice to be alone are now more accepted by society than before.

A Sweet Memory of First Love

In a nostalgic moment, Fatima opened up about her first experience with love, sharing a tender memory from her younger years. When asked if she ever saved flowers in books or enjoyed romantic gestures, she responded warmly:

“100 percent.”

She described a surprise birthday celebration planned by her then-partner, where the floor was decorated with flowers and candles:

“There were flowers everywhere, and around the cake, there were candles lit all over.”

However, the romantic gesture came with a humorous twist—most of the candles had melted by the time she arrived, and the couple had to clean up afterward. Laughing at the memory, Fatima said:

“I was very young and didn’t even have Facebook or Instagram back then.”

Recent Work: Aap Jaisa Koi

On the professional front, Fatima Sana Shaikh recently starred alongside R. Madhavan in the romantic comedy “Aap Jaisa Koi”, directed by Vivek Soni. The film premiered on Netflix on July 11 and marks another milestone in Fatima’s journey in the film industry.