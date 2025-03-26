Fatima Sana to Lead Pakistan in ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Lahore: Pakistan has announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifiers, with pace all-rounder Fatima Sana continuing as the team captain. Sana, who previously led Pakistan in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, will now lead the team in the 50-over format during the qualifiers, set to take place from April 9-19, 2025.

The tournament, hosted by Pakistan at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA Ground, features six teams competing for two remaining spots in the 13th edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, which will be held later this year in India. The participating teams include Bangladesh, Ireland, Scotland, Thailand, West Indies, and the host nation, Pakistan.

Squad Highlights and Key Absences

Shawaal Zulfiqar makes a comeback to the national squad after recovering from a shoulder injury sustained during the tour of New Zealand in December 2023. However, the squad will miss the presence of bowling all-rounder Nida Dar, who was initially among the 19 players called for the training camp but did not make the final cut.

Format and Fixtures

The six participating teams will compete in a round-robin format, with each team playing against every other team once. The top two teams at the end of the round-robin phase will qualify for the 2025 Women’s World Cup in India.

The qualifiers will take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and LCCA Ground, with a total of 15 matches scheduled. Pakistan’s campaign will kick off with a match against Ireland on April 9 at Gaddafi Stadium. Other key fixtures for Pakistan include games against Scotland, West Indies, Thailand, and Bangladesh.

Full Pakistan Women’s Squad:

Fatima Sana (captain)

Najiha Alvi

Gull Feroza

Sidra Amin

Omaima Sohail

Aliya Riaz

Diana Baig

Sadia Iqbal

Nashra Sundhu

Muneeba Ali

Rameen Shamim

Shawaal Zulfiqar

Syeda Aroob Shah

Natalia Parvaiz

Sidra Nawaz

As Pakistan prepares to host the ICC Women’s World Cup qualifiers, all eyes will be on the team to see if they can secure one of the coveted spots for the 2025 World Cup in India.