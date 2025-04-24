Fawad Khan’s Film ‘Abir Gulal’ Banned from Release in India Amid Pahalgam Attack Fallout

New Delhi: The upcoming Hindi film Abir Gulal, starring popular Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, will not be released in India, government sources confirmed on Thursday. The decision comes in the aftermath of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives and injured several others.

Sources stated that the move follows rising public anger and growing calls for a boycott of the film, which marked Fawad Khan’s return to Indian cinema after several years.

“The movie Abir Gulal starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan will not be allowed to release in India,” a government source told PTI.

The film was originally scheduled for release on May 9. However, sentiments against cultural and cinematic collaboration with Pakistan have intensified following the terror attack, believed to be orchestrated by Pakistan-based outfits.

The government’s decision reflects a broader sentiment of national mourning and a push for stronger symbolic actions against cross-border terrorism.