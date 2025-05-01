Fawad Khan’s Instagram Still Visible in India, Hania and Mahira’s Accounts Blocked

Mumbai: Following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian government is intensifying its crackdown on Pakistani nationals — a move that now extends to digital platforms. Several Pakistani celebrities have found their Instagram accounts blocked in India, though some exceptions remain.

Pakistani Celebrities Face Digital Blackout in India

The Instagram accounts of popular Pakistani actors Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan are now inaccessible to users in India. When attempting to access these profiles, Indian users see the message:

“Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

However, Fawad Khan’s Instagram remains active and viewable, as do the accounts of ‘Pasoori’ singers Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. This raises questions about whether the process is ongoing, or if the restrictions are selectively enforced based on GPS or other criteria.

Pahalgam Attack Sparks Broader Action

The heightened digital censorship follows a deadly terrorist attack in Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, where at least 26 tourists, including some foreign nationals, were killed. Investigations suggest that the terrorists, allegedly sponsored by Pakistan, used second-generation phones and SMS to avoid modern surveillance.

Geopolitical Ramifications

The incident has reignited tensions between India and Pakistan, with indications of Chinese involvement as Beijing called for an “unbiased probe,” subtly aligning with Pakistan’s stance.

One of the terrorists involved is reportedly a former Pakistani commando, currently being hunted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

India’s Strong Response

In response to the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting and has given full operational freedom to the Indian defence forces to decide how, when, and where to act against Pakistan.

Pakistan’s History of Terror Ties

Pakistan has long been accused of supporting terrorism. Historically, it allowed Afghan Mujahideen to train on its soil during the USSR-Afghan war. These Mujahideen later formed the Taliban, consolidating power through illegal trade routes and narcotics in Afghanistan.

In addition, Pakistan’s brutal suppression of East Pakistan led to the 1971 India-Pakistan war, culminating in the creation of Bangladesh.

Pakistan-sponsored groups have also been linked to several international terror attacks, including:

Kabul embassy attacks (2008, 2011)

London bombings (2005)

Moscow concert hall attack (2024)

Iran Offers Mediation

While India continues to gather evidence to expose this wide-reaching terror network, Iran, which shares a border with Pakistan, has offered to mediate peace talks between the two nations.