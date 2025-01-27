FCI Employee Found Murdered in Patna, Investigation Underway

Patna: A 45-year-old Food Corporation of India (FCI) employee, Rajdev Rai, was found murdered late Sunday night in Chhitnawa village, located under the Maner police station jurisdiction in Patna. Rai, a resident of Daudpur Baghicha in the Shahpur police station area, was also involved in property dealings, which could be linked to his untimely death.

Murdered in a Wasteland: Discovery and Police Response

Villagers discovered Rai’s lifeless body in a pool of blood on a wasteland and immediately alerted the local authorities. A large crowd gathered at the scene, as the grim discovery unfolded. Maner police station in-charge promptly responded and arranged for the body to be sent to Danapur Sub-Divisional Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Investigation into Land Dealings and Potential Motive

Patna SP (West) Sarath R.S. stated that the police are thoroughly investigating the case, and a dog squad along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were brought in to analyze the scene. Preliminary inquiries suggest that Rai’s murder could be linked to his land dealings, as he was involved in property transactions. Authorities are now working on identifying and apprehending the suspects.

Murder in Purnea Linked to Land Dispute

In a separate incident, a person identified as Buchchai Murmu was found murdered in Kushha village under the Sarsi police station area in Purnea district on Monday night. Family members indicated that the murder was related to an ongoing land dispute in the area.

A relative, Bhagwan Murmu, claimed that known individuals from the village were involved in the crime. Based on the family’s statement, an FIR has been registered against two accused individuals, Ravish and Shankar. The Sarsi police have initiated a search operation to arrest the suspects, who are currently on the run.

Manish Yadav, the in-charge of Sarsi police station, confirmed the case and assured that police are conducting raids to apprehend the accused.

Authorities Pursue Leads in Both Cases

Both cases, involving potential land disputes as the motive, are under active investigation. Authorities are continuing their efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure the safety of the community.