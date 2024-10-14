FDDI Hyderabad hosts 4th convocation ceremony

Hyderabad: The Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI), Hyderabad, celebrated a significant milestone as it hosted its fourth convocation ceremony on campus on Monday.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, who attended as the chief guest, praised the graduates for their dedication and encouraged them to embrace innovation and entrepreneurship as essential components of success in the rapidly evolving Footwear, Fashion, Retail, and Leather Goods industries.

“In today’s world, creativity and innovation are not merely advantageous—they are essential,” he remarked.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) also extended his congratulations to the graduates, urging them to take up leadership roles and contribute meaningfully to the industries they are entering. “You are the torchbearers of the future,” he said, inspiring the graduates to push boundaries and lead with vision.

A total of 108 students were awarded degrees at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels across disciplines including Fashion, Footwear, Retail, and Leather Goods.

These graduates demonstrated remarkable talent, creativity, and perseverance, leaving an indelible mark on their academic journey that is bound to resonate in their professional careers.

In his presidential address, FDDI Executive Director Dr Narsimhugari Tej Lohit Reddy congratulated the graduates and emphasized the importance of leadership, innovation, and social responsibility in their future endeavours.

He encouraged them to become agents of change, using their expertise to drive sustainable development and create a lasting impact in their industries.

The ceremony also recognized outstanding academic achievements, with Gold and Silver Medals awarded to students who excelled in academics, innovation, and project work.

These accomplishments reflect FDDI Hyderabad’s commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and forward-thinking.

FDDI Hyderabad remains at the forefront of education in retail, footwear, fashion, and leather goods design, empowering future leaders. This convocation marks another milestone in its mission to shape the next generation of leaders, innovators, and pioneers.