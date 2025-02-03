February Ration List Revealed: Is Your Card Eligible for Extra Benefits?

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has released the February 2025 ration list, ensuring that eligible residents continue to receive food security benefits through the National Food Security Act. The state’s monthly ration distribution program provides essential food items to low-income and middle-class families across the region.

Ration Distribution Details for Different Cardholders

According to the updated list, ration items will be provided based on the type of ration card held by the beneficiary. Here are the details for February:

AAY (Antyodaya Anna Yojana) Cardholders Rice: 21 kg Wheat/Flour: 13.3 kg

PHH & SPHH Cardholders Rice: 3 kg Wheat/Flour: 1.9 kg

RKSY-I Cardholders Rice: 5 kg Wheat/Flour: Not Provided

RKSY-II Cardholders Rice: 2 kg Wheat/Flour: Not Provided



Special Ration Package for Remote Areas

For residents of Jangalmahal and hilly regions, the state government is offering a special ration package with additional food items to cater to the unique needs of these areas. This initiative aims to ensure that families in remote parts of the state receive adequate support for food security.

Transparency in Ration Distribution

The state government has been implementing measures to increase transparency in ration distribution. A list of eligible items for the current month is published at every ration shop, and SMS notifications are sent to beneficiaries’ mobile numbers, informing them about their ration details.

If there are any issues with ration items, residents are instructed to contact the nearest ration shop or the concerned food department for assistance.

No Changes in Ration Quantities for February

There have been no changes in the quantity of ration items provided in February. Beneficiaries will receive food supplies as per the quantities mentioned for each ration card type.

Important Instructions for Ration Collection

The food department has reminded all beneficiaries to carry the necessary documents when collecting their ration and to do so within the designated time frame to avoid any issues.