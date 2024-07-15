Female cop hangs self in Bulandshahr

Bulandshahr: A woman constable on Sunday hanged herself in her room here reportedly out of depression, police said.

The incident came to light when some tenants living on the upper floor of the same building came to her room to give her an invitation and found her body hanging.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar identified the woman as Shashi, a 2016-batch woman constable posted in the Mahila Thana.

According to a suicide note recovered from the room, Shashi killed herself because she was upset and no one must be held responsible for her death.

Her body was sent for post mortem and her parents contacted, police said.