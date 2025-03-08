Fernandez Foundation Launches ‘Her Health, Her Voice’ Campaign on International Women’s Day

Hyderabad: Fernandez Foundation has launched a powerful initiative, “Her Health, Her Voice,” on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Under the global theme “For ALL Women and Girls,” this campaign aims to advocate for equitable healthcare access and raise awareness about critical health issues through an impactful video series. In addition to the campaign, the foundation has also introduced special offers for patients throughout the week.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Evita Fernandez, Chairperson and Managing Director of Fernandez Foundation, emphasized the importance of prioritizing women’s health at every stage of life. “From adolescence to motherhood, every woman deserves access to compassionate, respectful, and evidence-based healthcare. As healthcare providers, it’s our duty to create an inclusive healthcare system where women can seek care without fear of judgment, censure, or shame,” she stated.

Through this initiative, Fernandez Foundation reaffirms its commitment to bridging gaps in women’s healthcare and ensuring that every woman and girl receives the care and respect they deserve.

Women’s Day Special Initiatives

📌 HPV Vaccination Discount: 15% discount on the HPV vaccine to help prevent cervical cancer.

📌 Free Gynaecology Consultation Gift Coupon: Women giving birth at Fernandez Hospitals will receive a special coupon for a free one-time gynecological consultation, which they can share with their mothers, mothers-in-law, or friends.

📌 Menopause Clinic Launch: A dedicated clinic for providing specialized care and guidance for menopausal women.

‘Her Health, Her Voice’ – A Video Campaign

This campaign amplifies the experiences and challenges faced by women of all ages in accessing quality healthcare. Each video in the series highlights a crucial topic, concluding with a powerful message: “Women’s health is a right, not a privilege. Join us in demanding equitable healthcare for all.”

Video Series Themes and Topics

Dr. Evita Fernandez’s Message on Women’s Health – A strong call to eliminate gender disparities in healthcare. Women’s Health: A Continuum – Addressing the need for inclusive and barrier-free healthcare. Adolescent Girls (Ages 10-14): Breaking Period Taboos – Dr. Vishaka debunks outdated myths. Older Teenage Girls (Ages 15-18): Essential Health Guide – Dr. Sree Lakshmi shares crucial insights. Young Women (Ages 19-25): Family Planning as a Right – Dr. Swathi discusses informed choices. Pregnant Women: Demand Respectful Maternity Care – Dr. Nandini explains why it matters. New Mothers (Postpartum): Coping After Birth – Dr. Adarsha offers emotional support tips. Middle-Aged Women: Staying Healthy After 40 – Dr. Bhargavi shares expert advice. Elderly Women: Staying Active in Old Age – Dr. Krupa challenges aging stereotypes.

The video series is available starting today on Fernandez Hospital’s social media platforms:

📌 Facebook: facebook.com/fernandez.hospital

📌 Instagram: instagram.com/fernandez.hospital

📌 YouTube: youtube.com/@FernandezFoundation

With this initiative, Fernandez Foundation continues its mission to empower women by providing them with the healthcare they rightfully deserve.