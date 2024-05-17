Fernandez Hospital Achieves Zero Maternal Deaths in Dengue Cases During Pregnancy with Protocol-Based Approach

Hyderabad: Dengue fever, caused by the dengue virus (DENV), is a significant health concern, particularly in India during the monsoon season from June to November.

During pregnancy, dengue infection presents unique challenges and risks. Unlike the general population, pregnant women with dengue are at a higher risk of developing severe symptoms, which can negatively affect both the mother and the baby.

Diagnosis is typically achieved through the NS1 Antigen test early in the disease or the Dengue IgM test after four days of fever onset. Pregnant women diagnosed with dengue require hospitalisation, preferably in facilities equipped with critical care options.

Dr Tarakeswari, Chief Medical Director, Fernandez Hospital, speaking about the milestone said that “a series published in 2019 analysed the complications arising from dengue in pregnancy.

Following a protocol-based approach managed by multidisciplinary teams at Fernandez Hospitals, we have successfully avoided maternal fatalities in more than 300 cases over the past five years.

This achievement underscores the effectiveness of proactive and comprehensive care for pregnant women suffering from dengue.”

By following established guidelines and implementing effective preventive and management strategies, we can safeguard the health of both mothers and their babies.