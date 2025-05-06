Fernandez Hospital Celebrates International Day of the Midwife 2025 with Drama, Dialogue, and Discovery

Hyderabad: Fernandez Hospital commemorated the International Day of the Midwife (IDM) 2025 with a vibrant three-day celebration from 3–5 May across its Bogulkunta, Banjara Hills (Stork Home), and Hyderguda facilities.

This year’s global theme, “Midwives: Critical in a Crisis,” set by the International Confederation of Midwives, served as the inspiration for a series of impactful events focused on awareness, appreciation, and advocacy for midwifery care.

A Celebration Rooted in Midwifery-Led Care

Fernandez Foundation used storytelling, interactive games, and community outreach to highlight the essential role of midwives, especially in resource-limited settings. Families and community members were welcomed to experience the philosophy of care rooted in respect, evidence, and empathy.

“In a world where safe and gentle births are still a privilege, midwives are often the only constant in a mother’s journey,” said Dr. Evita Fernandez, Chairperson and Managing Director, Fernandez Foundation. “At Fernandez, we’ve embraced this model since 2011 and have witnessed its life-changing impact.”

Bringing Visibility to Midwives’ Silent Strength

Inderjeet Kaur, Director of Midwifery Services at Fernandez Hospital, emphasized the quiet resilience of midwives:

“They often step in when systems fall short—navigating crises with skill and compassion. Through these events, we aimed to show just how crucial and joyful midwifery-led care can be.”

Also Read: Hyderabad Illegal Constructions Demolished by HYDERA in Gachibowli

Highlights of IDM 2025 at Fernandez Hospital

The Midwife’s Touch – Live Roleplay

A heartwarming dramatization showcased the emotional journey of a mother, from pregnancy to birth, illustrating the supportive and skilled presence of midwives throughout.

Wheel of Birth – Engaging Learning Through Games

Parents tested their knowledge in an interactive midwifery-themed quiz game that covered topics like newborn care and breastfeeding.

Open House at Hyderguda Facility

On 5 May, visitors toured the newly launched Midwifery Outpatient Clinic, experienced water birthing setups, and met midwives who specialize in natural, low-intervention birthing methods.

Spreading the Message Through Video Campaigns

Fernandez Hospital released two special videos to mark IDM 2025:

Continuing the Mission to Empower Midwives in India

As Fernandez Hospital continues to lead India’s midwifery movement, IDM 2025 served as a powerful reminder of the critical role midwives play in maternal healthcare—especially during crises—and the urgent need for systems that invest in and uplift their contributions.