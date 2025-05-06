Hyderabad

Fernandez Hospital Celebrates International Day of the Midwife 2025 with Drama, Dialogue, and Discovery

Fernandez Hospital commemorated the International Day of the Midwife (IDM) 2025 with a vibrant three-day celebration from 3–5 May across its Bogulkunta, Banjara Hills (Stork Home), and Hyderguda facilities.

Fouzia Farhana6 May 2025 - 16:39
Fernandez Hospital Celebrates International Day of the Midwife 2025 with Drama, Dialogue, and Discovery
Fernandez Hospital Celebrates International Day of the Midwife 2025 with Drama, Dialogue, and Discovery

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Fernandez Hospital commemorated the International Day of the Midwife (IDM) 2025 with a vibrant three-day celebration from 3–5 May across its Bogulkunta, Banjara Hills (Stork Home), and Hyderguda facilities.

This year’s global theme, “Midwives: Critical in a Crisis,” set by the International Confederation of Midwives, served as the inspiration for a series of impactful events focused on awareness, appreciation, and advocacy for midwifery care.

A Celebration Rooted in Midwifery-Led Care

Fernandez Foundation used storytelling, interactive games, and community outreach to highlight the essential role of midwives, especially in resource-limited settings. Families and community members were welcomed to experience the philosophy of care rooted in respect, evidence, and empathy.

“In a world where safe and gentle births are still a privilege, midwives are often the only constant in a mother’s journey,” said Dr. Evita Fernandez, Chairperson and Managing Director, Fernandez Foundation. “At Fernandez, we’ve embraced this model since 2011 and have witnessed its life-changing impact.”

Bringing Visibility to Midwives’ Silent Strength

Inderjeet Kaur, Director of Midwifery Services at Fernandez Hospital, emphasized the quiet resilience of midwives:

“They often step in when systems fall short—navigating crises with skill and compassion. Through these events, we aimed to show just how crucial and joyful midwifery-led care can be.”

Also Read: Hyderabad Illegal Constructions Demolished by HYDERA in Gachibowli

Highlights of IDM 2025 at Fernandez Hospital

The Midwife’s Touch – Live Roleplay

A heartwarming dramatization showcased the emotional journey of a mother, from pregnancy to birth, illustrating the supportive and skilled presence of midwives throughout.

Wheel of Birth – Engaging Learning Through Games

Parents tested their knowledge in an interactive midwifery-themed quiz game that covered topics like newborn care and breastfeeding.

Open House at Hyderguda Facility

On 5 May, visitors toured the newly launched Midwifery Outpatient Clinic, experienced water birthing setups, and met midwives who specialize in natural, low-intervention birthing methods.

Spreading the Message Through Video Campaigns

Fernandez Hospital released two special videos to mark IDM 2025:

Continuing the Mission to Empower Midwives in India

As Fernandez Hospital continues to lead India’s midwifery movement, IDM 2025 served as a powerful reminder of the critical role midwives play in maternal healthcare—especially during crises—and the urgent need for systems that invest in and uplift their contributions.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana6 May 2025 - 16:39
Back to top button