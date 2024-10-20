Fernandez hosts Symposium on Breakthroughs in Gynaecological Ultrasound

Hyderabad: Fernandez Hospital Educational and Research Foundation organised a groundbreaking symposium on advanced gynaecological ultrasound titled “Ultrasonography of the Adnexa and Endometrium: Optimising Diagnosis in Everyday Practice” on Sunday, 20 October 2024 at Hotel Marigold.

The event was facilitated by Dr Mala Sibal, a renowned expert in gynaecological ultrasound, and focused on how modern ultrasound techniques are transforming the diagnosis and treatment of gynaecological conditions. Over 200 practising gynaecologists, radiologists, pathologists, postgraduates in obstetrics and gynaecology, and trainees in gynaecological ultrasound attended the symposium from across India.

Ultrasound plays a critical role in identifying and managing a wide range of conditions, including gynaecological cancers. By using high-resolution imaging, doctors can accurately detect abnormalities in the reproductive system, such as ovarian cysts or growths in the uterus, which may indicate early signs of cancer. This early detection is crucial because it allows for timely intervention, significantly improving patient outcomes.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mala Sibal said, “Ultrasound is the diagnostic modality of choice in gynaecology, including detecting gynaecological cancers. Despite advances in ultrasound technology, emerging literature in the field, and the tremendous impact of accurate and early diagnosis on appropriate medical management, quality ultrasound services are still scarce in many parts of the world.

There is significant potential for its expanded use in improving women’s healthcare both nationally and globally— a goal that can be achieved through dedicated teaching, training, and knowledge sharing, which was the key objectives of today’s symposium.”

The symposium highlighted the importance of using ultrasound to differentiate between benign and malignant growths. Specialists discussed how specific markers, visible on ultrasounds, can indicate whether a mass is likely to be cancerous. This level of detail helps doctors make faster, more accurate diagnoses, reducing the need for more invasive procedures.

Dr Kameswari S, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist, Fernandez Hospital, added, “By bringing together specialists in gynaecology, radiology, and pathology, this symposium created a valuable platform for sharing insights on how to best use ultrasound in diagnosing complex conditions, including cancer. Our goal is to enhance patient care by staying at the forefront of medical technology.”

Case study-based panel discussion and interactive sessions also explored how ultrasound can aid in managing common gynaecological disorders and support minimally invasive surgeries. The event encouraged collaboration between professionals in the city, ensuring that patients benefit from the latest advances in women’s healthcare.