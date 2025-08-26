Fever Season Grips Hyderabad: Doctors Warn of Rising Dengue, Influenza and Chikungunya Cases

Hyderabad: Seasonal fevers have begun spreading rapidly across Hyderabad even before the onset of winter, with doctors warning of a surge in dengue, influenza, and chikungunya cases. Physicians from Kamineni Hospitals on Tuesday cautioned citizens to take extra preventive measures to protect themselves from these viral infections.

Addressing the media, Dr. M. Swami, Head of General Medicine and Senior Consultant Physician at Kamineni Hospitals, said this year’s dengue symptoms are presenting differently than in previous seasons. “Patients are first experiencing diarrhea, followed by fever after a day or two, and then a drop in platelets. This is unlike earlier patterns where fever and body pains were the initial symptoms,” he explained.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

According to Dr. Swami, influenza cases are also on the rise, with at least five new patients being reported each week at Kamineni Hospital alone. Chikungunya, too, is spreading quickly across the city. He noted that stagnant rainwater, sudden weather changes, and rising air pollution are contributing significantly to the outbreak. “People with chronic lung conditions such as COPD are particularly vulnerable. Even brief exposure to city traffic is causing severe coughing, breathlessness, and fever in many patients,” he added.

Also Read: Vritti Agarwal Shines at Osmania University Inter-College Women’s Swimming Championship

Senior Consultant Physician Dr. Harikishan urged citizens to prioritize preventive care. “Vaccination with flu shots or quadrivalent vaccines, which protect against four viral strains, is strongly advised. These usually provide protection for 6–8 months, and in some cases up to a year. People must avoid crowded areas, install air filters at homes and offices, and drink only boiled and cooled water stored in glass or steel bottles. Outside food should be avoided, and masks must be worn in public places,” he said.

Consultant General Physicians Dr. Srikrishna Raghavendra Boddu and Dr. Pradeep Kumar Patel emphasized the dangers of self-medication. “Many patients take over-the-counter tablets like Dolo for the first few days and delay visiting a hospital. By then, critical time for diagnosis and treatment is lost. Since dengue, chikungunya, and influenza require different approaches, consulting a doctor immediately at the onset of fever is essential,” they stressed.

The doctors concluded that timely medical attention, vaccination, and adherence to preventive measures are key to safeguarding the health of Hyderabad residents during this fever season.