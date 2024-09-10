Fifth wolf captured in UP’s Bahraich, hunt continues for sixth predator

Bahraich (UP): Fifth wolf was captured on Tuesday as part of the ‘Operation Bhediya’ campaign that has been ongoing in in Bahraich’s Mahasi tehsil to catch a pack of six wolves that have killed eight people and injured more than 20 since mid-July, officials said here.

The fifth man-eater wolf was captured near Ghaghra river close to Harabnspur village, Divisional Forest Officer Ajit Pratap Singh told PTI.

“Now the pack’s last wolf, who is lame, is left. It is hoped that he will also be caught soon,” he said.

According to Singh, the forest department team had found wolf footprints in the area on Monday night. However, since the operation could not be carried out at night, four forest department teams arrived in the morning and surrounded the area.

The wolf attempted to flee but was trapped in a net laid by the forest department. With the help of villagers, the forest workers managed to capture and cage the wolf, the divisional forest officer said.

The forest department team had captured the fourth wolf of the pack on August 29. After that, the remaining wolves likely became cautious and have since evaded capture, the officer said.

Singh said they are now in the search of the remaining sixth wolf, who is believed to be lame. The threat will persist until the lame wolf is captured, he added.

‘Operation Bhediya’, an ongoing campaign since July 17, aims to capture a pack of six wolves that have been terrorising 50 villages in Mahsi tehsil of Bahraich district.

So far, at least eight people, including seven children, have died in suspected attacks by these wolves, District Magistrate (Bahraich) Monika Rani said on September 2.