Fighter’s fight begins, says Rajinikanth on Operation Sindoor

Chennai: Indian superstar Rajinikanth has voiced strong support for the Indian Armed Forces following the launch of Operation Sindoor, a targeted military strike on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

In a powerful post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote:

“The fighter’s fight begins… No stopping until the mission is accomplished! The entire NATION is with you. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia #OperationSindoor JAI HIND 🇮🇳”

Film Fraternity Unites in Support of Indian Army

Rajinikanth was not alone. Several top film celebrities from across India joined him in applauding the military’s decisive action.

Chiranjeevi

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi reposted the official Operation Sindoor poster shared by the Indian Army and wrote simply, “Jai Hind.”

Also Read: Pakistan put on ‘red alert’, PM Shehbaz to address the nation in few hours

Jr NTR

Popular Telugu actor Jr NTR posted:

“Praying for the safety & strength of our Indian Army in #OperationSindoor. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳”

Samyuktha

Malayalam actress Samyuktha shared:

“Together we stand. Wishing the forces success and safety. Bharat Mata Ki Jai 🇮🇳.”

Lavanya Tripathi

Actress Lavanya Tripathi, who recently announced her pregnancy with husband Varun Tej, also posted the Operation Sindoor poster with a saluting emoji, showing solidarity with the nation.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Focused Response to Terrorism

Launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor targeted nine locations linked to terror groups planning attacks on Indian soil. These strikes were described by the Indian Army as “focused, measured, and non-escalatory.”

No Pakistani Military Installations Targeted

Importantly, the Army clarified that no Pakistani military assets were targeted, emphasizing that the operation was carried out with precision and restraint, specifically against terrorist infrastructure.

A Nation United in Tribute and Resolve

From political leaders to Bollywood and regional cinema icons, the nation has come together in support of the armed forces. The unifying message: India stands strong and united in the fight against terrorism.