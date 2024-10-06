Film Industry’s Ongoing Reactions Unnecessary After Apology, Says Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed surprise at the film industry’s continued strong response despite former minister Konda Surekha retracting her controversial statements. Speaking on the matter, he questioned why the film fraternity was overreacting after the apology and emphasized that the government has been maintaining composure throughout the episode.

Minister Prabhakar called for restraint from all parties, highlighting that the government has handled the situation with maturity. He urged the public and the media to not view the BC woman minister as isolated in this scenario, indicating that the government stands united behind her.

The controversy arose after Konda Surekha made remarks that upset members of the film industry, leading to tensions between both sides. However, with Surekha having since withdrawn her statements, Minister Prabhakar pointed out that further escalation was unnecessary and called for calm, stressing that the issue should now be laid to rest.