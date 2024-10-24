Filming for ‘Fauji 2’ begins in Pune, Gauahar says ‘proud to see SRK’s series being reintroduced’

Mumbai: The filming of the sequel of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s maiden project as an actor “Fauji”, has commenced in Pune.

“Fauji 2”, which also stars Vicky Jain as the lead alongside actress Gauahar Khan, is currently being filmed in Pune’s Symbiosis College.

Gauahar, who plays Lieutenant Colonel Simarjeet Kaur in “Fauji 2”, said in a statement: “It’s the first time I’ve agreed to a project without even hearing the script. The moment Sandeep approached me, I said yes because I’m a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan.”

She added: “It’s a surreal feeling to be part of the Fauji universe, and it’s a proud moment to see Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic series being reintroduced.”

“Fauji 2”, produced, creatively directed, and conceptualised by Sandeep Singh, will feature a modern twist on the army-based drama with a new cast, which also includes Aashish Bhardwaj, Utkarsh Kohli, Rudra Soni, Ayaan Manchanda, Niel Satpuda, Suvansh Dhar, Priyanshu Rajguru, Aman Singh Deep, Udit Kapur, Maansi and Sushmita Bhandari.

“Fauji 2”, produced, creatively directed, and conceptualised by Sandeep Singh and co-produced by Vicky Jain and Zafar Mehdi, with Sameer Hallim as the Creative Head, title track by Shreyas Puranik, sung by Sonu Nigam.

“Fauji 2” is a story by Vishal Chaturvedi, screenplay by Amarnath Jha, dialogues by Anil Choudhary and Chaitanya Tulsyan. The series marks the debut of film director Abhinav Pareek, who previously directed “Sab Moh Maaya Hai” and “A Wedding Story”. “Fauji 2” also features Nishant Chandrashekhar as a director.

The show will air on Doordarshan and will be broadcast in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Bengali.

It was on October 15, when the announcement for the sequel was made. The show featuring SRK was first released in 1989.

Sandeep Singh, who is producing the project, had then said: “The 1989 Fauji gave us Shahrukh Khan, an actor who captivated the entire nation not just with his unconventional looks but with his extraordinary energy and talent. Shahrukh Khan became the Baadshah of Bollywood.”

“With Fauji 2, I hope to recreate history and connect with every Indian, especially the youth.”

The serial focuses on the trials, struggles, and camaraderie of army personnel and introduces new actors in pivotal roles.