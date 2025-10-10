Filmmaker Tharun Bhascker Joins ‘The Raptors’ as Co-owner Ahead of Hyderabad Pickleball League Kick-off

Hyderabad: The Raptors, one of Hyderabad’s most dynamic franchises in the upcoming Hyderabad Pickleball League (HPL), have announced the addition of acclaimed filmmaker and actor Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam as co-owner. Tharun joins forces with Kaushik Manepalli and Divya Priyanka Reddy, Co-Founders of Orbit Flight Training Centre, bringing together creativity, innovation, and sporting enthusiasm to the franchise.

The Raptors are among the eight teams participating in India’s first professional hyper-local pickleball league, which officially kicks off today in Hyderabad. The new ownership trio blends talent from diverse fields—cinema, business, and aviation—united by a shared passion for sport and their commitment to promoting Hyderabad’s evolving sporting culture.

Speaking about his association with The Raptors, Tharun Bhascker said,

“I’ve always believed that sport and storytelling share a common spirit—they both unite, inspire, and energize people. The Hyderabad Pickleball League is an exciting new platform that embodies that energy, and The Raptors perfectly represent that spirit of ambition and character. I’m thrilled to be joining Kaushik and Divya on this journey and to contribute to a team that aims to play hard and entertain harder.”

Welcoming Tharun to the team, Kaushik Manepalli said,

“We’re delighted to have Tharun join The Raptors family. His creativity and connection with audiences bring a whole new dimension to our franchise. The Raptors have always stood for boldness and belief, and with Tharun’s energy onboard, we’re ready to make a strong statement right from our opening match.”

Echoing the enthusiasm, Divya Priyanka Reddy added,

“The Hyderabad Pickleball League has already generated tremendous excitement, and having Tharun onboard makes it even more special. The Raptors are built on passion, teamwork, and personality—values that reflect who we are as co-owners. We’re looking forward to a thrilling season and to being part of a league that’s redefining modern sport in India.”

Organized and exclusively marketed by Centre Court Sports & Entertainment, the Hyderabad Pickleball League will run from October 10 to December 13, 2025, featuring matches every Friday night across the city.

With a strong leadership team and a vision to combine creativity, athleticism, and community spirit, The Raptors are set to make a bold mark in the league’s inaugural season.