Filmy-Style Hawala Racket Busted in Hyderabad, Bowenpally Police Seize Crores Hidden in Car Compartments

A dramatic and filmy-style Hawala racket bust in Hyderabad has captured public attention after Bowenpally Police exposed a gang that was secretly transporting large amounts of illegal money by switching vehicles and using hidden compartments. The police operation, described as one of the most striking recent raids, highlighted how cleverly the racket was operating inside the city.

Tip-Off Leads to High-Intensity Surveillance

According to police, the operation began after a credible tip-off revealed that a group was using multiple vehicles to move hawala money across different locations. Bowenpally Police immediately launched discreet surveillance in the area, monitoring vehicle movement and tracking suspicious patterns.

Soon, officers intercepted a car believed to be part of the illegal network. What followed appeared straight out of a movie scene.

Cash Hidden in Boot, Tyres and Seats

During the detailed inspection:

Large amounts of cash were found hidden inside the car’s boot

More bundles were discovered stuffed inside modified tyres

Additional money was found beneath the car seats in secret compartments

A skilled mechanic assisted the police in opening the concealed spaces, revealing the gang’s sophisticated methods.

Police confirmed that nearly ₹4 crore was seized during the raid.

Gang Used Multiple Cars to Dodge Surveillance

Investigators revealed that the syndicate frequently changed vehicles to avoid detection, mimicking high-level criminal methods often shown in films. Police suspect that the recovered cash may be linked to a larger inter-state hawala network.

Authorities consider the bust a major breakthrough, noting that the group had been active for a considerable period.

Police Register Case; Further Probe Underway

Bowenpally Police have formally registered a case and begun deeper investigation to identify:

Other members of the network

Financial links and money flow trails

Possible interstate or international hawala connections

Officials say more arrests are likely as the probe expands.

The filmy style hawala racket busted in Hyderabad by Bowenpally Police marks one of the city’s most dramatic and significant operations in recent months. With nearly ₹4 crore seized from cleverly modified car compartments, authorities are now working to uncover the full scale of this sophisticated network.