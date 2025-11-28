Final day of campaigning for Delhi MCD bypolls

New Delhi: The campaign for the November 30 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bypolls entered its final day on Friday, with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) intensifying efforts to reach voters across the 12 wards heading to the polls.

Senior leaders from both parties fanned out across the city, making last-minute appeals as they sought to secure support in a closely watched civic contest.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta led the BJP’s campaign on Thursday, addressing multiple public gatherings and holding a roadshow. At a meeting organised in Chhatta Lal Mian in support of Chandni Mahal ward candidate Sunil Sharma, she urged voters to elect BJP councillors to ensure that the city benefits from the party’s “all-round development agenda.”

CM Gupta also conducted a roadshow on Maharishi Valmiki Marg in Dakshinpuri, campaigning for BJP candidate Rohini Raj from Ward 164. Senior leaders, including MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, district president Arvind Garg, district in-charge Rajesh Bhatia, election coordinator Atif Rashid, state co-office secretary Amit Gupta, and state spokesperson Yasir Jilani, were present at various events, reinforcing the party’s message of stability and development.

Later, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva addressed a large gathering of Punjabi and Sindhi communities in Ashok Vihar, extending support to BJP candidate Veena Asija. Sachdeva stated that Delhiites were well aware that the BJP offered the “only viable option” for improved maintenance and infrastructure in the capital.

He emphasised that the party’s focus was solely on better governance. “The BJP government has only one agenda: development and the better maintenance of Delhi,” leaders repeated at multiple venues.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party continued to mount its counter-campaign. Earlier in November, at the launch of AAP’s bypoll campaign in Dwarka, AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP of mismanaging institutions and failing to deliver on basic civic responsibilities. “Garbage not cleaned, sewers not cleared, pollution not reduced; BJP failed on every promise it made to Delhi,” he said, asserting that the capital deserved cleaner and more accountable governance.

The MCD bypolls, covering 12 wards, are expected to set the tone for the next phase of Delhi’s civic politics, with both major parties framing the contest as a referendum on development, cleanliness, and local governance. Polling will be held on November 30, followed by counting and the results in early December.