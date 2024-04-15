Final instalment of Haj amount notified

Hyderabad: Shaik Liyakhat Hussain, Executive Officer, TS Haj Committee, has informed that the Haj Committee of India, in its Circular No. 20 notified about the final instalment of Haj amount.

He said the total amount payable by each pilgrim is enclosed in the table given and the mentioned amount calculated is tentative and may increase or decrease based on actual expenditure incurred.

The Selected Haj pilgrims, who have deposited the advance and 2nd Instalments are advised to deposit the balance amount as per the Table on or before April 27, 2024.

He also requested the Haj pilgrims that before paying the Balance Haj Amount, pilgrims must verify the exact amount payable by them on Haj Committee of India website www.hajcommittee.gov.in.

The Haj pilgrims may download bank payment challan through online website www.hajcommittee.gov.in of State Bank of India or Union Bank of India by using unique Bank Reference Number in the specified Pay-in-slip on mentioned website. It is advised that, the Haj pilgrims must strictly adhere to the stipulated last date i.e., April 27, 2024, for deposit of 3rd Instalment of Haj Amount.

This year i.e. Haj – 2024, Haj Committee of India/CGI fixed the Qurbani amount of Rs 15,180/- for each Haj pilgrim. The Haj pilgrims carrying infant are required to pay additional amount of Rs 9,700/- each separately. Those Haj pilgrims if allotted Hyderabad Rubat by respective authorities will be refunded the tentative cost of accommodation after return from Haj Pilgrimage.

For more clarification and updates, the Haj pilgrims must Join to Official Telegram Channel, and contact during office time between 10:30am to 4:00pm on 040-23298793 or in person at Haj House, Nampally, Hyderabad.