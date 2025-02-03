Hyderabad

Final Results of Kids Villa School Children Chess Tournament – 2025

The Kids Villa School Children Chess Tournament for 2025 was held on 2nd February 2025 at Kids Villa School, Pragathinagar, Hyderabad.

Fouzia Farhana3 February 2025 - 19:37
Final Results of Kids Villa School Children Chess Tournament – 2025
Final Results of Kids Villa School Children Chess Tournament – 2025

The Kids Villa School Children Chess Tournament for 2025 was held on 2nd February 2025 at Kids Villa School, Pragathinagar, Hyderabad.

The tournament featured players from various age categories ranging from Under 7 Years to Under 17 Years for both boys and girls. The event was organized by K. Srinivasa Raju, and the top 3 players in each category were awarded trophies.

Under 17 Boys

  1. Arul Narottam Shinde
  2. Maulik Chawla
  3. Vivaan Veddem

Under 17 Girls

  1. Joshitha Jami

Under 13 Boys

  1. Suhaas Maddi
  2. K. Naga Vijaynandan
  3. Krithik Dev

Under 13 Girls

  1. Vishishta Saisri
  2. Krishna Sarayu

Under 11 Boys

  1. S. Jaideep Reddy G
  2. Imadabathini Joel
  3. Sri Krishna Vivek

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Under 11 Girls

  1. Trishika Patnaik
  2. Chaithra Sree
  3. Rohi Sree

Under 9 Boys

Also Read: Tourism Malaysia’s Mission to Hyderabad, Bangalore & Kochi: Promoting MICE, Wedding Tourism, and Leisure Travel

  1. S. Harshith Reddy
  2. Rudraan Sarkar
  3. Deekshith

Under 9 Girls

  1. Pagadala Ananya
  2. Sharika Tunki
  3. Danne Moukhitha
Final Results of Kids Villa School Children Chess Tournament – 2025

Under 7 Boys

  1. K. Ganesh
  2. Shaurya Dev Bansal
  3. Reyansh Singhal

Under 7 Girls

  1. Shri Vishishta
  2. Parnika
  3. Krithisha Nalla

Photo Caption:

Sri K. Srinivasa Raju, the organizer, distributed the trophies to the Top 5 place winners (Boys & Girls) during the Closing Ceremony of the Kids Villa School Children’s Chess Tournament on Monday, 3rd February 2025.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana3 February 2025 - 19:37

Related Articles

Tourism Malaysia’s Mission to Hyderabad, Bangalore & Kochi: Promoting MICE, Wedding Tourism, and Leisure Travel

Tourism Malaysia’s Mission to Hyderabad, Bangalore & Kochi: Promoting MICE, Wedding Tourism, and Leisure Travel

3 February 2025 - 19:24
Mega Job Mela in Hyderabad on February 5: A Golden Opportunity for Job Seekers

Mega Job Mela in Hyderabad on February 5: A Golden Opportunity for Job Seekers

3 February 2025 - 19:06
Hyderabad's Kishkindha Kitchen Faces Health and Safety Violations After Latest Inspection

Jubilee Hills’ Kishkindha Kitchen Fails Health and Safety Standards, Inspection Report Reveals

3 February 2025 - 18:53
Telangana and Hyderabad Schools to Remain Close on February 14 Due to...

Telangana and Hyderabad Schools to Remain Close on February 14 Due to…

3 February 2025 - 17:17
Back to top button