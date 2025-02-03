Hyderabad
Final Results of Kids Villa School Children Chess Tournament – 2025
The Kids Villa School Children Chess Tournament for 2025 was held on 2nd February 2025 at Kids Villa School, Pragathinagar, Hyderabad.
The tournament featured players from various age categories ranging from Under 7 Years to Under 17 Years for both boys and girls. The event was organized by K. Srinivasa Raju, and the top 3 players in each category were awarded trophies.
Under 17 Boys
- Arul Narottam Shinde
- Maulik Chawla
- Vivaan Veddem
Under 17 Girls
- Joshitha Jami
Under 13 Boys
- Suhaas Maddi
- K. Naga Vijaynandan
- Krithik Dev
Under 13 Girls
- Vishishta Saisri
- Krishna Sarayu
Under 11 Boys
- S. Jaideep Reddy G
- Imadabathini Joel
- Sri Krishna Vivek
Under 11 Girls
- Trishika Patnaik
- Chaithra Sree
- Rohi Sree
Under 9 Boys
- S. Harshith Reddy
- Rudraan Sarkar
- Deekshith
Under 9 Girls
- Pagadala Ananya
- Sharika Tunki
- Danne Moukhitha
Under 7 Boys
- K. Ganesh
- Shaurya Dev Bansal
- Reyansh Singhal
Under 7 Girls
- Shri Vishishta
- Parnika
- Krithisha Nalla
Photo Caption:
Sri K. Srinivasa Raju, the organizer, distributed the trophies to the Top 5 place winners (Boys & Girls) during the Closing Ceremony of the Kids Villa School Children’s Chess Tournament on Monday, 3rd February 2025.