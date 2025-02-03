Final Results of Kids Villa School Children Chess Tournament – 2025

The Kids Villa School Children Chess Tournament for 2025 was held on 2nd February 2025 at Kids Villa School, Pragathinagar, Hyderabad.

The tournament featured players from various age categories ranging from Under 7 Years to Under 17 Years for both boys and girls. The event was organized by K. Srinivasa Raju, and the top 3 players in each category were awarded trophies.

Under 17 Boys

Arul Narottam Shinde Maulik Chawla Vivaan Veddem

Under 17 Girls

Joshitha Jami

Under 13 Boys

Suhaas Maddi K. Naga Vijaynandan Krithik Dev

Under 13 Girls

Vishishta Saisri Krishna Sarayu

Under 11 Boys

S. Jaideep Reddy G Imadabathini Joel Sri Krishna Vivek

Under 11 Girls

Trishika Patnaik Chaithra Sree Rohi Sree

Under 9 Boys

S. Harshith Reddy Rudraan Sarkar Deekshith

Under 9 Girls

Pagadala Ananya Sharika Tunki Danne Moukhitha

Under 7 Boys

K. Ganesh Shaurya Dev Bansal Reyansh Singhal

Under 7 Girls

Shri Vishishta Parnika Krithisha Nalla

Photo Caption:

Sri K. Srinivasa Raju, the organizer, distributed the trophies to the Top 5 place winners (Boys & Girls) during the Closing Ceremony of the Kids Villa School Children’s Chess Tournament on Monday, 3rd February 2025.