Find out who’s keeping Rashmika Mandanna busy with late night shoots

Mumbai: Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently engrossed in shooting for her upcoming film Thama, recently shared a candid moment from one of her late-night shoots.

Behind the Scenes with Director Aditya A. Sarpotdar

The Pushpa actress took to Instagram stories to post a photo of director Aditya A. Sarpotdar, who was captured sitting on a plastic chair and closely monitoring the shoot on a screen.

In her post, Rashmika humorously wrote, “My director… Making me shoot night shoots every time… Ice bucket… Story of my life.” The director quickly reshared the photo and added, “Where mortals fear the night, the vampires find their power.”

Rashmika playfully replied, “Wise words. Knows exactly how to make a Thama (vampire) happy!”

“Thama” – A Gripping Supernatural Thriller

Thama tells the story of a determined historian who delves into ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets surrounding local vampire myths. As supernatural forces awaken, his journey sparks a fierce battle for the soul of the town. The film marks a collaboration between Rashmika and director Aditya Sarpotdar, who is known for his work on Munjya.

Star-Studded Cast and Exciting Collaborations

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, Thama is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara. The film features a stellar cast, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It is set to release in theatres during Diwali 2025.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Excitement About Joining the Horror-Comedy Universe

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also part of the film, expressed his excitement about joining Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, following the success of Stree 2. He said, “I’m excited that Dinesh Vijan feels this is the best time for me to enter his blockbuster horror comedy universe in and as ‘Thama’.

After Stree 2 became the all-time biggest Bollywood film in the history of Hindi cinema, I am thrilled to be part of this universe’s legacy and feel responsible for giving audiences a theatrical experience that they will remember for years to come.”