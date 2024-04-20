Karnataka

FIR against Kumaraswamy over ‘false statements’: EC

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against JD(S) State President and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy over “false statements” in connection with elections, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Kumaraswamy had allegedly targeted Congress MP and candidate from Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha segment DK Suresh, who is also the brother of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Taking to ‘X’, office of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer said that an FIR has been registered against HD Kumaraswamy of JD(S) by the Flying Squad Teams of Gubbi, Tumakuru on the grounds of false statements in connection with elections.

The FIR is registered at Gubbi police station under appropriate sections of Representation of the People Act and Indian Penal Code, it added.  

