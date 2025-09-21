FIR filed against KA Paul on sexual harassment complaint in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Praja Shanti Party (PSP) President KA Paul has landed in legal trouble after a sexual harassment case was registered against him at Panjagutta police station.

A young woman working in Paul’s office lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad She Teams, alleging that she was subjected to sexual harassment and also submitted evidence to support her claims.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police said.