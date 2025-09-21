Hyderabad

FIR filed against KA Paul on sexual harassment complaint in Hyderabad

Praja Shanti Party (PSP) President KA Paul has landed in legal trouble after a sexual harassment case was registered against him at Panjagutta police station.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf21 September 2025 - 16:00
FIR filed against KA Paul on sexual harassment complaint in Hyderabad
FIR filed against KA Paul on sexual harassment complaint in Hyderabad

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Praja Shanti Party (PSP) President KA Paul has landed in legal trouble after a sexual harassment case was registered against him at Panjagutta police station.

A young woman working in Paul’s office lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad She Teams, alleging that she was subjected to sexual harassment and also submitted evidence to support her claims.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police said.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf21 September 2025 - 16:00
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button