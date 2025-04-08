FIR Filed Against Raja Singh for Using DJ System and Provocative Speech During Ram Navami Yatra

Hyderabad: The Mangalhat police have registered a case against BJP MLA T Raja Singh for allegedly using high-decibel DJ sound systems and delivering provocative speeches during the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra held on April 6 in Hyderabad.

Violation of Police Orders

According to the police, Raja Singh, who represents the Goshamahal constituency, violated prior instructions issued by the Hyderabad Police which strictly prohibited the use of loud sound equipment during the religious procession. Despite the directives, a large DJ system was set up and used during the procession, which moved from Akashpuri Hanuman Temple to Hanuman Vyamshala.

Provocative Remarks Against a Community

Authorities further stated that the MLA made certain provocative statements during the rally that were considered offensive to a particular community. The police are examining video footage and speech content from the event as part of their investigation.

Action Against Organisers and Others

The police had earlier advised the organisers of the Sri Ram Navami procession to avoid using DJ systems, mobile mics, loudspeakers, and other high-volume equipment in view of maintaining peace and order in the city. Despite this, multiple violations were reported.

Similar cases have also been booked against other BJP leaders and procession organisers at different locations in Hyderabad for defying these orders.

The case against T Raja Singh and others is currently under investigation.