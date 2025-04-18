FIR Filed Against Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, and Director Gopichand Malineni Over ‘Jaat’ Scene

Mumbai: An FIR has been registered against Bollywood actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and director Gopichand Malineni over allegations of hurting religious sentiments with a scene involving Lord Jesus Christ in their latest film “Jaat.”

Case Registered in Jalandhar

The case was filed at Jalandhar’s Sadar Police Station under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The complaint was lodged by Vikalp Gold, a resident of Pholriwal village, alleging that a scene in the film disrespects Christian beliefs.

Protests by the Christian Community

One day prior to the FIR, members of the Christian community staged a protest outside the Police Commissioner’s office in Jalandhar. They demanded action against the film’s cast and crew, claiming a specific scene mocked the crucifixion of Lord Jesus Christ.

Scene in Question

According to the complaint, the film shows Randeep Hooda’s character standing under a crucifix inside a church, directly above the holy pulpit, while people are seen praying—an act seen as disrespectful and blasphemous by the community.

About the Film “Jaat”

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Regina Cassandra. Actress Urvashi Rautela appears in a dance number in the film.

This film marked Sunny Deol’s first pan-India action movie and was the Hindi directorial debut of Malineni. Randeep Hooda plays the main antagonist, with other notable actors like Saiyami Kher, Zarina Wahab, Prashant Bajaj, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

“Jaat 2” Announced by Sunny Deol

On April 17, Sunny Deol announced the sequel, Jaat 2, via Instagram.

“#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2,” he captioned the post, sharing a poster featuring the names of producers Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Y, and TG Vishwa Prasad, under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

While Sunny’s return has been confirmed, the remaining cast for the sequel is yet to be revealed.