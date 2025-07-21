FIR Lodged Against Thakur Yogendra Singh Rana Over Remarks on Iqra Hasan

Moradabad: FIR Lodged Against Thakur Yogendra Singh: The Kaghatar Police have registered an FIR against Thakur Yogendra Singh Rana for making objectionable remarks against Samajwadi Party’s Kairana MP Iqra Hasan.

The case has been filed under sections of the IT Act, defamation, and charges related to disrespecting a woman.

FIR Lodged Against Thakur Yogendra Singh: Complaint Submitted by Sunita Singh

The action follows a complaint submitted by Sunita Singh, City President of the SP Advocate Sabha.

Yogendra Singh Rana had identified himself as the National Vice President of the Karni Sena.

However, as the controversy gained momentum, a video surfaced on social media on Sunday in which a man claiming to be the National President of Karni Sena disassociated the organization from Rana, stating that he has no affiliation with them.

Remarks Made on Social Sedia on July 18

The remarks were reportedly made on social media on July 18, sparking strong outrage among Samajwadi Party members. On Saturday, under the leadership of SP District President Jaiveer Singh Yadav, party workers met with the SP City and submitted a formal complaint demanding legal action.

The issue has drawn widespread condemnation, including from former MP Dr ST. Hasan, who strongly criticized the remarks. “This is not just an insult to a woman MP, but an affront to our democracy,” he said. Dr Hasan also questioned the silence of the government and administration, demanding that the Supreme Court and Parliament take suo motu cognizance of the incident.