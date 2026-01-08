FIR Registered After 17-Year-Old Shooter Accuses Coach of Sexual Misconduct

Faridabad: A 17-year-old national-level shooter has accused her coach of sexually assaulting her at a hotel in Faridabad in December last year during a championship, officials said on Thursday. According to the FIR registered in Faridabad, the coach sexually assaulted the national-level shooter and threatened to ruin her career. She alleged that the coach pressured her to meet him at his hotel to review her performance in an ongoing competition.

The coach has been suspended by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) following the allegations. Police said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered based on a complaint received from the girl’s mother, and efforts are underway to obtain CCTV footage from the hotel and record the statements of witnesses connected to the case. According to the FIR, the alleged incident occurred on December 16 when she was participating in a national-level shooting competition at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in Tughlakabad, South Delhi.

The FIR states that after the match, the coach allegedly asked her to meet him in the lobby of the Surajkund Hotel in Faridabad, where he was staying, to analyse her performance. When she arrived at the hotel, she was pressured to go to the coach’s room for a more in-depth discussion. The FIR alleges that in the hotel room, the coach sexually assaulted her and threatened to ruin her career and harm her family if she revealed the incident.

Also read: BJP worker assault case: Karnataka Police file FIR against 9 including Cong corporator

Based on the complaint, a senior police officer said that a case was registered on Tuesday at the Women’s Police Station in NIT Faridabad under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), as the athlete is a minor. The SHO of NIT Women Police Station, Maya Kumari, said, “I cannot disclose much at this stage due to the seriousness of the case, and since the accused has not yet been arrested.

The arrest is still pending, so no further details can be shared at the moment. I will not mention the names involved because of the sensitivity of the matter.” She said that teams have been assigned to collect electronic and forensic evidence, including CCTV footage from the hotel, call records, and travel details, and to record the statements of hotel staff and other potential witnesses. “The allegations are serious. We are following due process and ensuring that all evidence is preserved,” she said. Police said that the coach will be questioned as part of the investigation.

For More Update VisitMunsif News 24×7 (Web Desk) (@MunsifNewsDesk) / X