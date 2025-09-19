Hyderabad: FIR Registered After Unruly Incidents During Milad-un-Nabi Procession

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police swiftly stepped in after videos of unrest and disorder during the Milad-un-Nabi ﷺ procession went viral on social media.

On Sunday, September 14, processions were taken out across different parts of the city. However, a few individuals were seen engaging in inappropriate behavior, clips of which spread rapidly online. One video showed some persons arguing with a traffic police officer, while another captured a man delivering a provocative statement.

“Some were seen stopping an RTC bus and climbing onto it with flags, while others were performing stunts on bikes and creating unnecessary noise by removing the silencers.”

Taking the matter seriously, police registered an FIR at the Hussaini Alam Police Station, with the SHO confirming that a case has been booked and investigation is underway. Hyderabad City Police, through its official X handle, stated that peace in the city will not be allowed to be disturbed and strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt social harmony.

It may be recalled that due to the Ganesh festival, the Milad procession was held on September 14 instead of September 5. However, certain unruly acts created controversy. Despite repeated appeals from clerics for discipline and respect, videos surfaced showing some youths indulging in reckless stunts, bike racing, and even dancing late at night ahead of the procession.

The Central Milad Committee had earlier urged participants to maintain the traditional, peaceful spirit of the procession. Nevertheless, one particular video shocked many in the community, showing a youth performing stunts on a motorbike while a burqa-clad girl sat behind him.

Community leaders condemned such actions, stressing that they not only go against the sanctity of Milad-un-Nabi ﷺ but also tarnish the image of the Muslim community. Citizens have urged the police to take strict measures against those creating nuisance on the roads, including canceling the driving licenses of habitual offenders.

The call from responsible voices remains clear: the Milad-un-Nabi ﷺ procession should be conducted with dignity, peace, and devotion, so that the true teachings of Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) inspire all communities.