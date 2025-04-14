Fire Accident: Massive Blaze Erupts at Park Hyatt Hotel, Flames Seen Rising High

Hyderabad: A major fire incident occurred on Monday afternoon at the upscale Park Hyatt Hotel located in Banjara Hills Road No. 2, creating panic among locals and hotel staff. The fire reportedly broke out on the first floor of the hotel, sending thick smoke billowing across the area.

Fire Department Rushes to the Spot

As soon as the fire was noticed, the hotel management immediately alerted the fire department. Multiple fire engines rushed to the scene to bring the flames under control. Firefighters are currently engaged in intense operations to douse the blaze, which had already begun to spread dense smoke across the vicinity.

Cause of Fire Yet to Be Determined

As of now, the exact cause of the fire remains unclear. Authorities are yet to release a full report on the extent of the damage or if there are any casualties. An investigation is expected to follow once the fire is fully brought under control.

Rising Fire Incidents Raise Public Concern

This fire is the latest in a series of fire accidents reported across Hyderabad since the onset of the summer season. The frequent incidents are raising public concern over fire safety standards in commercial and residential properties.

Authorities have urged establishments to follow safety protocols strictly, especially during the peak summer months when the risk of fire is significantly higher.

