Fire at eye hospital in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar, 12 fire tenders at spot

New Delhi: A fire broke out at an eye hospital in southeast Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area on Wednesday, officials said.

There are no reports of anyone being injured so far, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

The call regarding the fire was received at 11.30 am and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The firefighting operation is underway, the official said.

Fire at eye hospital in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, 12 fire tenders at spot#Fire #Delhi #EyeHospital pic.twitter.com/em6PzHhDC0 — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) June 5, 2024