Fire at Scrap Godown in Hyderabad: Thick Smoke Scares People in Medipally

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a scrap godown in Boduppal, located in the Medipally area on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on Monday. While no casualties were reported, a significant portion of the godown was completely gutted before the blaze was brought under control.

Fire Breaks Out Near Residential Area in Medipally

According to officials, the godown is situated close to a residential area, prompting concern among locals who first noticed thick smoke and flames emerging from the premises. They quickly alerted the police and fire department.

Short Circuit Suspected as Cause of Fire

Preliminary reports suggest that a short circuit may have triggered the fire, although an official confirmation is yet to be made. A fire engine was dispatched to the scene, and the blaze was brought under control within an hour. Despite the swift response, most of the stored material was destroyed.

Police Begin Investigation into Fire Incident

The Medipally police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause and assess potential lapses in fire safety protocols. Authorities are also expected to check whether the godown had the necessary fire safety approvals in place.