Fire Breaks Out at BRC Apartment in Manikonda, Three Injured

Hyderabad: A sudden fire broke out in the electrical duct unit of BRC Apartments in Manikonda on Saturday, sending residents into panic. Flames erupted unexpectedly, prompting several occupants to rush out of the building in fear.

Local residents quickly alerted the fire department and police, who arrived at the scene within minutes. Four fire engines were deployed, and the fire personnel managed to bring the blaze under control. Electricity officials cut off the power supply as the electrical wires in the duct unit were completely damaged, affecting supply up to the 19th floor of the apartment complex.

During the evacuation, three residents sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, while residents have urged stricter safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.