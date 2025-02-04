Telangana: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Company in Cherlapally Industrial Area: Video

Hyderabad: Panic spread among locals as a massive fire broke out at a private chemical company in the Cherlapally Industrial Area. The fire, which started suddenly in the company’s Phase 1 section, quickly escalated, causing widespread alarm in the surrounding areas.

Firefighters Battle Blaze, Cause of Fire Still Unknown

Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site and are currently working to douse the flames. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and authorities are investigating the situation. Dense smoke from the fire enveloped the area, causing further panic among local residents.

The fire, which reportedly spread to other nearby companies, created a tense atmosphere as flames engulfed the chemical facility. Due to the location of the factory near a busy road, the thick smoke spread quickly, affecting traffic and visibility in the surrounding area.

Local Residents in Fear as Flames Spread

The sudden eruption of flames led to widespread fear and confusion among nearby residents and workers. Many people in the vicinity were seen evacuating the area to escape the thick smoke and the risk posed by the fire. Emergency services are working to ensure the safety of the public and contain the fire as quickly as possible.

As the situation develops, local authorities are monitoring the ongoing efforts to control the blaze. Further updates on the cause and extent of the damage are expected once the fire is fully contained.

The authorities have urged people to avoid the area to ensure their safety and avoid congestion, as emergency teams continue their efforts.

