Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out at Decoration Warehouse in Pahadishareef’s Vadi-e-Mustafa Nagar

A major fire accident was reported on Saturday at a decoration warehouse located in Vadi-e-Mustafa Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Pahadishareef Police Station in Hyderabad. The blaze is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit within the premises.

Police and Fire Department Respond Swiftly

Upon receiving the alert, local police personnel rushed to the spot and immediately notified the fire department. Firefighters arrived at the scene and began efforts to control and extinguish the flames, which had rapidly spread through the warehouse.

No Casualties Reported, Property Damaged

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries reported in the incident. However, property damage was incurred as the stored decoration materials were engulfed in the fire. Officials are still assessing the total extent of the losses.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched an initial investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire. While a short circuit is suspected, technical experts and fire officials will confirm the source after a detailed inquiry.

Caution Urged in Warehouses and Commercial Units

This incident serves as a reminder for warehouse and commercial space owners to ensure proper electrical safety protocols and fire prevention measures are in place to avoid such mishaps in the future.

Emergency teams remain on site, and further updates will be shared as the situation develops.