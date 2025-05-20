Fire Breaks Out at Labor Camp Near OM Convention in Narsingi, Ranga Reddy District

Ranga Reddy: A sudden fire broke out at a labor camp near OM Convention under the jurisdiction of Narsingi Municipality, Ranga Reddy district, causing significant damage to property. The incident occurred late on [insert date if known], triggering panic among local residents and workers.

According to initial reports, around four makeshift huts (tin-roof houses) were completely destroyed by the fire. The blaze spread rapidly through the structures, believed to be built with flammable materials like wood and tarpaulin, making it difficult to control initially.

Fire Department Brings Blaze Under Control

Firefighters reached the scene swiftly and were able to bring the flames under control, preventing further spread to nearby areas. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries reported in the incident.

Officials breathed a sigh of relief as the prompt response by fire and emergency services averted a potentially bigger disaster.

Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

Narsingi Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of the fire. Preliminary inquiries are focusing on possible electrical short circuits or mishandling of cooking equipment as the trigger.

Authorities have also assured affected families of temporary shelter and relief assistance.