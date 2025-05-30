Massive Fire Breaks Out at Patancheru Furniture Godown, Major Disaster Averted by Swift Hydraa Response

A major fire accident was narrowly averted on Friday afternoon in Pati village, part of the Patancheru industrial area, after flames erupted in a local furniture warehouse.

Fire Erupts During Welding Work

The blaze reportedly started around 3:30 PM while welding was being carried out on an iron frame inside the Anu Furniture godown. Sparks from the welding work landed on foam material nearby, igniting a massive fire that quickly spread across the premises and to an adjacent warehouse.

Swift Action by Fire and Disaster Response Teams

Upon receiving the alert from the Hydraa Control Room, Station Fire Officer Satish Rao rushed to the scene with three Hydraa fire teams. Despite the intensity of the flames, fire personnel and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams managed to control the spread with great effort.

Godown Structure Prevents Larger Disaster

The godown, a G+3 structure with a boundary wall, helped contain the flames and prevented them from spreading to nearby buildings. However, the entire furniture stock was gutted.

Support from Nearby Fire Stations

Fire engines from Kukatpally and Madhapur were dispatched to support the firefighting operation. The team used a Bronto Skylift from Madhapur to douse the flames from above. Regional Fire Officer Jayaprakash and Station Fire Officer Satish Rao confirmed that the fire was brought under control within an hour and a half.

Fire Breaks Out in Ameerpet Apartment, Dubbing Studio Damaged

Blaze Erupts on Second Floor of Divyashakti Apartment

A fire broke out on the second floor of the five-storey Divyashakti Apartment near Sarathi Studios in Ameerpet on Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at the Agni Techno Script Creations dubbing studio, where 25-year-old Rajesh Choudhary was working. Thanks to the swift response by the Hyderabad Disaster Response Force (DRF), he was safely rescued.

AC Compressor Explosion Triggers Fire

The fire started at around 3:30 PM due to the explosion of an air conditioning unit’s compressor, which led to the flames spreading rapidly across the studio. The Hyderabad Hydra control room was alerted, and local Station Fire Officer Mohan Rao responded promptly with two teams.

Timely Arrival of Fire Engines Prevents Major Loss

Fire engines from Jubilee Hills and Annapurna Studios also rushed to the spot. Despite the intensity of the fire, the teams managed to bring the situation under control within an hour. Though the dubbing studio was extensively damaged, the blaze was stopped from reaching the upper floors.

Dramatic Rescue of Trapped Staff Member

Studio owner Kishore had already exited the premises, but Rajesh Choudhary was trapped inside. DRF team member Srikant climbed up using a ladder and carried out a daring rescue. His swift and tactical response prevented a major tragedy.

Partial Damage Reported

While no casualties were reported, more than half of the dubbing studio was destroyed by flames and smoke. Authorities have begun assessing the damage, and an investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the incident.