Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bahadurpura Godown During Diwali Festivities

Hyderabad’s Old City witnessed a major fire on Monday when a godown located near RK Tower in Bahadurpura caught fire. Local police were alerted immediately and rushed to the scene, contacting the Chandulal Baradari fire brigade, which dispatched vehicles to contain the blaze.

Speaking to the media, AIMIM MLA Mubeen said that the fire reportedly started in a godown storing wooden cabinets and other scrap materials, located adjacent to RK Tower. As soon as the information was received, the party’s local president, Imran Khan, reached the site and forced open the locked gate to help control the fire. He immediately called for the fire brigade, and four fire engines were deployed to tackle the flames.

According to officials, the incident appears to have been triggered by a spark from firecrackers being lit during Diwali, which quickly spread due to the flammable wooden items stored inside. The situation created panic among residents of RK Tower, prompting authorities to evacuate women and children from nearby areas. Electricity in the affected section was also disconnected to prevent further hazards.

MLA Mubeen confirmed that firefighting efforts were ongoing, and thanks to quick action by local leaders, police, and the fire brigade, the fire was brought under control. No casualties have been reported so far, and the authorities continue to monitor the site to ensure safety.