Fire Breaks Out in Hyderabad’s Misrigunj, Wedding Preparations Reduced to Ashes

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in a house in the Misrigunj area of Hyderabad, causing panic and distress among residents. The incident occurred just days before a scheduled wedding in the family, destroying valuable furniture and other items gathered over months for the occasion.

Wedding Set for June 22, Preparations Lost in Blaze

The affected family had been preparing for their daughter’s wedding, set to take place on June 22. Furniture, decorations, and other wedding-related items were stored in the house and were completely gutted by the fire. The tragedy has turned what was meant to be a time of joy into heartbreak.

Fire Spread Rapidly, Eyewitnesses Say

According to eyewitnesses, the fire spread rapidly, engulfing the entire room within minutes. Firefighters arrived promptly at the scene and managed to extinguish the flames, but by then, the damage had been done.

Cause Suspected to Be Short Circuit

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, initial suspicions suggest it may have been caused by a short circuit. Officials are continuing their investigation to confirm the source.

No Casualties, But Major Financial Loss

Fortunately, there were no injuries or loss of life in the incident. However, the family has suffered a significant financial loss, with months of effort and savings gone in minutes.

Local residents and community members have expressed solidarity with the affected family, some offering help to support the wedding preparations once again.