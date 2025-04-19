Fire Breaks Out in NIMS Hospital Emergency Ward, Panic Among Patients

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on Saturday evening at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), located in the heart of Hyderabad. The blaze erupted on the fifth floor of the hospital’s emergency block, leading to panic and chaos.

Upon receiving the alert, hospital staff immediately informed the police and fire department. Firefighters rushed to the scene and are currently working to bring the flames under control.

Due to the intensity of the fire, thick smoke spread throughout the hospital premises, causing breathing difficulties for patients. Terrified, patients and their attendants rushed out of the building for safety.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Hospital authorities and fire officials have launched an investigation into the incident.