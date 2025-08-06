Fire Breaks Out in RTC Bus at Bahadurpura Junction, Alert Public Averts Major Disaster

Hyderabad: Panic spread today at the crowded Bahadurpura Junction in the city when a fire suddenly broke out in an RTC bus (Route No. 532). The bus was en route from Afzal Gunj to Kausar.

According to eyewitnesses, smoke began to emerge from the bus, followed shortly by flames. Initial reports suggest that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the bus’s wiring system.

The bus was moving on the road at the time of the incident. However, alert passers-by acted swiftly, stopping the bus and attempting to extinguish the flames by pouring water, successfully bringing the fire under control before it could spread further.

Fortunately, there were no casualties, and all passengers were safely evacuated from the bus. Locals noted that, had there been any delay in the response, the incident could have resulted in a major tragedy.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the technical malfunction.