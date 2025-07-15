Fire Breaks Out in Sai Colony, Ranga Reddy District Due to Gas Leak

Fire Breaks Out in Sai Colony: A minor fire accident occurred in Sai Colony of Padmashalipuram, under Mailardevpally division in Ranga Reddy district, due to a sudden gas leak from an LPG cylinder.

Fire Breaks Out in Sai Colony: Family Escapes Unhurt After Sudden Blaze

The incident took place when flames unexpectedly erupted from a gas cylinder inside a residence, causing panic among the family members present in the house. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Local Resident Acts Swiftly to Prevent Major Disaster

A nearby resident quickly responded to the situation, removed the gas cylinder from the house, and extinguished the fire, preventing a potential disaster.

Household Items Damaged in the Fire

Though the fire was brought under control, a television and some other household items were damaged in the incident. The extent of the damage is yet to be officially assessed.

Faulty Repair Detected by Authorities

Upon inspection, officials found that the gas regulator pipe had been broken for several days. Instead of replacing it, the homeowner had used plastic tape as a temporary fix, which likely led to the gas leak and fire.

Authorities have advised residents to take proper safety precautions and avoid makeshift repairs when it comes to gas equipment to prevent such incidents.