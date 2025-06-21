Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out in Scrap Shop at Jhirra, Asifnagar — No Casualties Reported

Hyderabad: A fire accident occurred in the early hours of Friday around 4:30 AM in a scrap shop located in the Jhirra area under Asifnagar Police Station limits. The incident triggered panic among the residents of the building in which the shop was located.

Firefighters Respond Swiftly, 15 Residents Rescued

Upon noticing the fire, alert residents contacted the fire department immediately. Five fire engines rushed to the spot and managed to bring the flames under control. According to fire officials, 15 people were present in the three-storey building at the time of the accident. Thankfully, all were safely evacuated.

Cause of the Fire Yet to Be Determined

The exact reason behind the fire is still unknown, and investigations are underway. While no loss of life or injuries have been reported, property damage was sustained in the incident.

Police and Fire Department at the Scene

Local police reached the spot quickly, assisting the fire department and beginning their inquiry into the cause of the fire. Officials confirmed that the situation was brought under control efficiently, ensuring public safety.

Conclusion

The swift response of residents and fire personnel helped avert a major tragedy. Further updates are awaited as authorities investigate the root cause of the fire.