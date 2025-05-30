Fire Destroys Private Bus After Tyre Burst on Telangana Highway

Telangana: A massive fire broke out in a private travels bus on the Suryapet–Khammam National Highway near Mothey on Friday. The incident occurred after a suspected tyre burst, which led to flames engulfing the vehicle within minutes. Fortunately, there were no passengers onboard at the time, and no casualties were reported.

Driver Acts Swiftly, Avoids Major Tragedy

The alert bus driver noticed the smoke and flames in time and brought the vehicle to a halt, immediately alerting authorities and ensuring the vehicle was evacuated. Thanks to his quick thinking, a potential tragedy was averted.

Bus Completely Gutted, Fire Under Control

Despite efforts to control the fire, the bus was completely destroyed before emergency services could fully extinguish the blaze. Firefighters rushed to the spot and managed to bring the fire under control, preventing it from spreading to nearby vehicles or causing additional damage on the highway.

Investigation Underway

Preliminary reports suggest that a tyre burst may have triggered the fire, but officials have launched a full investigation to determine the exact cause. Traffic on the Suryapet–Khammam NH was temporarily affected but has since resumed normal flow.