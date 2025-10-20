Hyderabad

Fire Erupts at VV Function Hall on Jambagh Road, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out at VV Function Hall located on Jambagh Road under the limits of Sultan Bazaar Police Station on Monday.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf20 October 2025 - 21:16
Fire Erupts at VV Function Hall on Jambagh Road, No Casualties Reported
Fire Erupts at VV Function Hall on Jambagh Road, No Casualties Reported

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at VV Function Hall located on Jambagh Road under the limits of Sultan Bazaar Police Station on Monday.

According to reports, thick smoke was seen billowing from the premises, prompting locals to alert the fire department. Firefighters from the Gowliguda fire station rushed to the spot and managed to bring the flames under control after a brief operation.

Also Read: Hyderabad Airport Police Nab Man for Misbehaving with Female Co-Passenger During Flight

Officials said that decoration materials inside the hall were completely gutted in the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf20 October 2025 - 21:16
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button