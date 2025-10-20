Fire Erupts at VV Function Hall on Jambagh Road, No Casualties Reported

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at VV Function Hall located on Jambagh Road under the limits of Sultan Bazaar Police Station on Monday.

According to reports, thick smoke was seen billowing from the premises, prompting locals to alert the fire department. Firefighters from the Gowliguda fire station rushed to the spot and managed to bring the flames under control after a brief operation.

Also Read: Hyderabad Airport Police Nab Man for Misbehaving with Female Co-Passenger During Flight

Officials said that decoration materials inside the hall were completely gutted in the blaze. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and police have initiated an investigation into the incident.