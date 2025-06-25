Hyderabad: Fire Erupts in Motor Parts Godown in Old City; Quick Response Averts Major Tragedy

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on Wednesday in a godown storing old motor parts, bumpers, and sidelights located opposite Jugnu Function Hall in Ramnasthpura, a densely populated area in the Old City. The timely intervention of firefighters and police personnel prevented a major disaster.

Quick Action by Fire Department Prevents Large-Scale Loss

Local residents alerted authorities after noticing smoke coming from the godown. Fire and emergency teams arrived swiftly at the scene, working efficiently to contain the flames and prevent the fire from spreading to nearby residential structures. Fortunately, no major property loss or injuries were reported due to their quick response.

Locals Raise Concerns Over Godowns in Residential Areas

Residents of the area expressed concern over the presence of commercial godowns in densely populated localities, citing safety risks. Several locals urged authorities to relocate such fire-prone establishments away from residential zones to prevent future incidents.

Police and Fire Teams Lauded for Prompt Response

The Hyderabad Police and Fire Department were commended by residents for their timely and coordinated efforts, which ensured the fire was brought under control without causing any harm to nearby homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and authorities are expected to review safety protocols for commercial storage units operating in residential areas.