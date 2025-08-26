Hyderabad

Fire Erupts in RTC Bus at Mehdipatnam, Driver’s Quick Action Prevents Tragedy

A fire suddenly broke out in an RTC bus at Mehdipatnam bus stand today. According to reports, the bus belonged to the Mehdipatnam depot and had failed to start, prompting the driver to carry out repairs.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf26 August 2025 - 16:08
Hyderabad: A fire suddenly broke out in an RTC bus at Mehdipatnam bus stand today. According to reports, the bus belonged to the Mehdipatnam depot and had failed to start, prompting the driver to carry out repairs. During the process, flames suddenly erupted due to a short circuit.

The driver acted swiftly and alerted the fire brigade, as a result of which a major accident was averted. Fortunately, there were no passengers inside the bus at the time of the incident, and no casualties were reported.

Upon receiving the information, Mehdipatnam police and depot officials rushed to the spot and assessed the situation.

